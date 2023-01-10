UPDATE: Deputy attacked by dogs, shot was attempting arrest for violating protective order, EBRSO says
An East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday morning while responding to a call at a home on Highland Road, the department said.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the deputy and a training officer were making contact with an individual in regards to a restraining order. When the person at home opened the door, the two officers were attacked by three large pit bulls inside, Hicks said.
During the struggle, Hicks said the deputy was shot in the leg. It was not immediately clear who fired the gun.
The deputy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Hicks said.
The shooting comes days after a 7-year-old girl was killed by a pit bull on Kendalwood Road, leading to negligent homicide charges for the dog's owner and shocking the local neighborhood and school community.
This is a developing story.