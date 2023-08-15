Authorities are looking for a man they say walked off his work release site at Jeff's Food Mart in Zachary Tuesday.
Jacob Allen Cassagne, 27, was last seen wearing a blue Jett's Food Mart polo shirt and black pants, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. He left the property in an unidentified red SUV or hatchback with tinted windows.
The department said Cassagne has brown hair and blue eyes and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.
The department asked anyone with information about Cassagne's whereabouts to contact a local law enforcement agency.