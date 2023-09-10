Baton Rouge Police homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 79-year-old Baton Rouge man that occurred 9:51 a.m. Saturday inside his home in the 12,000 block of Leonidas Street.
John Brown was found deceased in his home from a gunshot wound. The motive and suspects are unknown at this time, police spokesman Lt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release.
Anyone having information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.