An employee of the Sam's Club near Siegen Lane shot his co-worker Tuesday night and has been arrested after he showed up for work Wednesday, Baton Rouge Police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition after the shooting, which happened in the parking lot around 8:44 p.m., spokeswoman Cpl. Saundra Watts said.
Donald Brooks, 20, was arrested on a count of attempted second degree murder and a count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, Watts said.
Police belive Brooks hid behind a vehicle and shot the victim multiple times as he approached it, Watts said. Brooks showed up for work on Wednesday after the shooting, she said.
"We can't explain his psyche for him showing up at work, but what we can explain to you is that our officers did show up," Watts said.
The shooting remains under investigation.