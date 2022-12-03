For five crucial minutes, Bogalusa police officers stood by, some with their hands in their pockets, as a suspect they had shocked with a stun gun and dragged along the ground lay limp and handcuffed on the police station pavement.
Twenty-eight-year-old Eric Nelson Sr. might have survived the December, 2021 encounter in rural Bogalusa had police acted faster to provide him medical care, two police procedure experts who reviewed surveillance footage of Nelson’s final moments said. Nelson was pronounced dead at a hospital hours after his arrest.
The release of the 15-minute surveillance clip, which was first published by the The Advocate | The Times-Picayune in November, has roiled the rural town and spurred demands from Bogalusa’s young mayor-elect that the police chief resign. Family members of Nelson, who was Black, have filed a civil rights lawsuit.
Of eight experts who reviewed the video at the newspaper’s request, four noted multiple potential violations of good policing practice by the officer present. One of the experts said their actions might have violated the law.
Four said reaching conclusions about the officers’ behavior in the video would be difficult without more information. But they all said the footage raised questions.
“The officers could have driven him to the hospital,” said George Klein, a retired police officer in the Chicago area with a doctorate in criminal justice and sociology. “Instead they went to the station, they dragged him out and laid him on the pavement, and the ambulance took five minutes to arrive. That five minutes could have been the difference between life and death.”
Bogalusa Police officials declined to comment on the case Friday, citing the pending lawsuit.
Few details released in Nelson's death
Deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision about 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, and found Nelson in a crashed Chevy Malibu. He had outstanding warrants out of Bogalusa for drug crimes, according to a preliminary Louisiana State Police report summarizing the incident.
The civil rights lawsuit filed last week in federal court claims an officer then drove to Nelson's Bogalusa home so he could change shoes before heading to jail. The complaint says Nelson ran into the woods, crossed a stream and dove “into undergrowth, where he was tased by police and taken into custody,” the suit states. State Police's initial report said Nelson complained of being tired and short of breath on the ride to jail.
Surveillance footage shows two police SUVs pull up outside the Bogalusa police station as a man in plainclothes walks out of the building. Within a half-minute, the man arrives at the SUV, opens the driver’s side rear door and leans into the vehicle to pull Nelson's legs toward the door.
Eventually, after a strong tug, Nelson tumbles limply out of the SUV and lands on his handcuffed hands at the feet of the man in plainclothes. Nelson appears unresponsive as his head drops to the concrete. He remains there before the man from the building and a police officer drag him by his arms toward the entryway, in front of the police vehicle. They leave him there; an ambulance arrives five minutes later.
Northshore EMS records attached to the lawsuit show medical workers arrived to find Nelson in handcuffs on the ground, unconscious and gasping for air. The notes say that Bogalusa police told paramedics the suspect “suffered no trauma upon arrest" and collapsed "while being walked from patrol car to jail."
Nelson suffered brain swelling, face and neck injuries, and other trauma, the suit claims.
Both State Police and the Washington Parish District Attorney’s Office declined to provide public records in the case, saying the DA is still weighing how to proceed with the file after receiving it over six months ago.
“We want to be sure that we’re making the right decision,” 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in an interview. “And therefore we’re taking our time. It’s more important that it be done correctly than done swiftly.”
All five patrol officers named as defendants in the complaint remain employed in the uniform patrol division save for one: Officer Joseph Seal left the department in June to pursue a career outside of law enforcement, Bogalusa Police assistant chief Percy Knight said.
‘Protect the prisoner from everything’
Policing best practices say that, once someone is tased, they should be evaluated by a medical expert before being sent to jail — either at the scene where they were tased or at a local hospital, according to Spencer Fomby, an ex-SWAT captain in the San Francisco Bay Area, current police trainer and expert police procedure witness.
A Bogalusa Police Department document filed with the lawsuit says the department's policy is to transport suspects who have been tased directly to a hospital.
“It sounds like they didn’t do that, and this is why we have those types of policies, to really protect our prisoners,” Fomby said.
Klein said officers should have rendered more aid more aggressively once Nelson was on the pavement, like performing CPR. Even earlier, the moment they heard Nelson complain of being short of breath — which the preliminary State Police report says he did in the car — officers should have taken him to a hospital, said Dr. Roy Taylor, a nationally renowned police procedure expert.
Taylor said the officers could potentially face misconduct-related charges for the incident.
“The police officer is responsible to protect the prisoner from everything. It’s required that they look out for their medical wellbeing,” Taylor said. “If you see this guy slumped over, and he’s unresponsive, then they should either have made an emergency call or taken him to the hospital directly.”
Officers “absolutely” have a duty to monitor and render aid to injured people in their custody, said Seth Stoughton, a police procedure expert who has testified in high-profile cases including Derek Chauvin’s murder trial for the death of George Floyd.
But their ability to do so can be rudimentary, he said, and police department policies vary widely across the country. The extent to which cops have a legal obligation to provide medical care is a gray area, said Joseph Blaettler, a former deputy police chief in New Jersey.
"They can usually staunch bleeding and do CPR, but many agencies don’t provide officers with more sophisticated medical equipment and training (e.g., Narcan, QuikClot),” Stoughton said in an email. “For anything outside of officers’ ability to provide, they are pretty much limited to calling EMS and then waiting around.”
Courts have ruled that one of the only obligations officers have in providing medical care is that they do so in a reasonable period of time, Blaettler said.
‘CPR would have been appropriate’
All the experts noted the officers made some effort to care for Nelson. Ashley Heiberger, a police practices expert and retired police captain in Pennsylvania, said officers appeared in the video to repeatedly move Nelson to keep him upright after taking him out of the vehicle, and performing a sternum rub, a technique used to assess an unconscious person's reaction to painful stimuli.
But Klein said that after Nelson appeared unresponsive to the sternum rub, officers should have moved to performing CPR.
"If someone is in extreme distress as he was reported to have been, CPR would have been appropriate,” he said.
CPR should be performed when a subject is unconscious and not breathing — but not when they are breathing, said Marc Brown, a former officer who has a doctorate in organizational leadership and and a master's in criminal justice. Brown said the footage leaves uncertain whether the officers checked Nelson’s vitals.
Taylor questioned the officers’ choice to drag Nelson’s limp body from the side of the car to the front, saying it appeared to bolster the lawsuit’s allegation that the officers sought to cover up what happened.
There could be a number of explanations for that allegation, though, said Ian Adams, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of South Carolina — each of which would require more documentation to corroborate, he said.
“If officers said that, that’s a problem,” Adams said. “But there are lots of alternative explanations here that could be true as well. Somebody inside could be making the call, and they might have shorthanded it, saying that he walked out of the car. Or it could have been an EMS person writing up their report.
“Some of them might reflect pretty poorly on the police department, while others might just be about miscommunication,” he said.