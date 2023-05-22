A person was fatally shot on North Acadian Thruway on Monday, according to the East Baton Rouge EMS.
The shooting happened shortly before noon at North Acadian Thruway and Gus Young Avenue, spokesman Brad Harris said.
At the scene, a body lay on the ground near the driver's side door of a car that had bullet holes in the back passenger side; the car appeared to have crashed into a utility pole.
A woman spoke with officer over the crime scene tape, and burst into tears.
District Attorney Hillar Moore III and Police Chief Murphy Paul were both on the scene.
It was the third reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Monday, and at least the seventh since late Saturday night. Police believe the shootings are not related and that they were all targeted, spokesman L'Jean McKneeley Jr. said.
This is a developing story.