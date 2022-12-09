Police are looking for the father of a 20-month-old baby who died of fentanyl poisoning on Halloween, the latest in a spate of child deaths in Baton Rouge that has drawn scrutiny to Louisiana's child welfare system.
The father of baby Jahrei Paul, 28-year-old Charles Lee of Baton Rouge, has been a suspect in his son's death for over a month, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Jr. said Friday. Police records show detectives obtained a warrant for Lee's arrest on one charge each of negligent homicide and second-degree cruelty to juveniles in November.
McKneely said Lee's current whereabouts are unknown.
The affidavit for his arrest reveals new details about little Jahrei's death — a case that intensified scrutiny over the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services as agency workers struggle under huge caseloads, administrators grapple with years of slashed budgets and multiple children died. DCFS secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned soon after Paul's death.
An affidavit dated Nov. 4 says BRPD detectives responded on Halloween to a call from an East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office investigator about a dead 1-year-old child at Our Lady of the Lake North hospital.
Detectives learned that Paul was in Lee's care at the time he died, the affidavit alleges, and that Lee had found the baby unresponsive earlier that day. Instead of taking the baby to the hospital himself Lee called the baby's grandmother, the affidavit says, because he feared interacting with law enforcement, who had outstanding warrants for Lee's arrest.
When he called for help, Lee told family members over the phone that little Jahrei was still breathing, the affidavit says. But the grandmother's boyfriend arrived at Lee's apartment on 72nd Avenue in Baton Rouge some 30 to 45 minutes later to find the baby "lifeless, not breathing and cold to the touch," the affidavit says.
McKneely, the BRPD spokesman, said at the time that the male family member dropped Paul at the hospital on Halloween then quickly left.
An autopsy performed the next day showed Paul died of acute fentanyl toxicity, East Baton Rouge coroner Beau Clark said — the second small child to die of the potent, synthetic opioid in East Baton Rouge Parish this year. Two-year-old Mitchell Robinson died in June in Baton Rouge after DCFS failed to follow up on three warnings about him.
Paul’s family already had a long history with DCFS when someone called 10 days before his death to complain his mother and grandmother were using drugs, according to sources and case documents provided to The Advocate | The Times-Picayune in November. The agency had validated reports of abuse or neglect against Paul’s mother in 2016, 2018 and 2021.
It’s unclear if the worker ever visited the family. Ten days later, on Oct. 31, DCFS received another report: Paul, who had big, brown eyes and curly, dark hair, was dead. Paul was born premature and substance-exposed, according to the case file. And from April until November of 2021, DCFS’ family services division kept an eye on the family.
In response to scrutiny stirred by the deaths of Robinson, Paul and 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry, who was found stuffed in a trash can in Houma after a neighbor said she tried to warn DCFS and police of the child’s maltreatment, DCFS leaders have told state legislators that they are revamping policies and holding hiring fairs across the state to try to turn things around.
And Walters, the DCFS chief, resigned a day after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Paul's death represented an "absolute failure" by child welfare officials.
In Paul's case, the whereabouts of his mother at the time he died remain unclear. DCFS documented she was jailed in Texas on drug charges. But one week earlier, she’d been reported to be using drugs at home in Baton Rouge.
Staff writer Andrea Gallo contributed to this report.