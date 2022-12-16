A Bogalusa man identified by federal officials as a member of the late rapper JayDaYoungan’s gang has been indicted on gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
A federal complaint said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting surveillance on Frenchmen Street in New Orleans on Dec. 6 when they found Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 25, of Bogalusa driving with a passenger they believed to be dealing narcotics.
They saw a third man get in the car and leave with a pistol that he tucked into his waistband, the complaint said. The agents contacted local police, who arrested the two other individuals on gun and drug charges. Wilson tried to run away before police apprehended him and obtained a search warrant.
Police officers discovered a semi-automatic pistol in the car that had been reported stolen from Franklinton. Police say Wilson told investigators that he had paid a juvenile in New Orleans for the firearm so the child wouldn’t get caught with it.
Wilson was booked with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The federal complaint alleges Wilson, nicknamed “Rome,” was a member of the “23 gang,” whose members included Javorious Scott, a rapper under the name “JayDaYoungan” who was shot to death last summer at age 24.
JayDaYoungan was ambushed by a shooter while sitting on the front porch of a home with his father July 27. His five-year rap career gained national notoriety, having amassed 2.8 million Instagram followers and 1.5 million monthly Spotify listeners.
Federal agents say the group has operated in Bogalusa since 2017, trafficking guns and drugs in the area. Other members allegedly include James McGowan, Demarquez Harris, Kelzon Clark, Kenyatta Scott, Sheylyn Griffin and Mark Amos, another rapper under the name “FG Famous” who was arrested on federal gun charges in August.
Jerome Shaquille Wilson was also wanted in Bogalusa on obstruction of justice for the homicide of a 15-year-old outside a high school football game in October, federal agents said.
He was the second to be arrested in the shootout that left 15-year-old Jerry Smith of Covington dead, the first being 18-year-old Lakendall Brown of Baton Rouge, who turned himself in Nov. 4 and was booked with second-degree murder, illegal use of a dangerous weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Police are also searching for 18-year-old Jordan Smith Jr. of Bogalusa on obstruction of justice.