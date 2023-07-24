A fire that broke out on Tuesday at Shoppers Value Warehouse near Airline Highway was ruled arson, according to a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson.
Firefighters responded to reports of a commercial building fire at 2 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from Shoppers Value.
Pallets of paper towels were found on fire inside the store. The fire was contained to the paper towels due to the activated sprinkler system in the building.
Smoke damaged the rest of the building, the fire department said.
No injuries were reported. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.
Anyone with information on Tuesday's arson case is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators at (225) 389-2050 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.