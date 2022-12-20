BRFD_fire_Tigerland_122122

Baton Rouge Fire Department firefighters battle a 2-alarm blaze at the Tiger Plaza Apartments in Baton Rouge's Tigerland neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. 

Firefighters have been battling a large blaze Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the Tigerland neighborhood, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials say.

The blaze broke out around 5:50 p.m.at the Tiger Plaza Apartments on Alvin Dark Road, said Curt Monte, a BRFD spokesman.

Monte said the fire had reached second-alarm status, meaning a group of firefighters on scene had to call for more personnel to respond to the growing blaze, with two buildings ablaze by 7 p.m.

Tiger Plaza has long been the source of complaints about crime and safety, with at least one homicide reported there in November of 2021.

