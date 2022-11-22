The FBI found no hazardous substances on flyers that drew suspicion after three workers at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard took themselves to the hospital on Monday, the Baton Rouge fire department said.
The three workers took themselves to the hospital after coming into contact with the flyers, which were dropped off in an overnight dropbox there and to at least five other businesses in the area. Hazmat crews from the fire department, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police and the FBI did not find any hazardous substances when investigating the scene.
A sample was then taken by the FBI and sent to a lab for further testing, which also came back negative for any hazardous substances.
The fire department also asked that the public not spread misinformation about the flyers on social media, including one Facebook post that said the flyers were holiday cards laced with fentanyl.