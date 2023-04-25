A 57-year-old Pine Grove man who pleaded no contest to four counts of molestation of a juvenile received five years of probation, prosecutors said.
On April 10, Judge Brenda B. Rick sentenced John Thibodeaux to serve 20 years with the Department of Corrections, according to the Office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney. The sentence was suspended and, instead, he will serve five years of probation.
Thibodeaux must also pay fees, refrain from any criminal conduct, pay a $5,000 fine, submit to random drug screening, make no contact with the victim, enroll and complete a sex offender program and register as a sex offender, officials said.
Thibodeaux has a protective order in place against him that will remain valid for 25 years. He is scheduled to appear for monitoring on May 26.