The owner of two well-known Amite-area bars died in a drowning incident Wednesday, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Jimmy Chandler, 64, was fishing with a friend at a pond in the Arcola Community on Highway 51 North of Roseland about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when the boat became imbalanced and overturned. After his friend didn't see Chandler resurface, he called emergency services.
Law enforcement agents later recovered Chandler's body, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office pronounced him dead.
Deputies said Chandler was the owner of two bars in Amite and Fluker, called "Mister J's" and "Mister J's #2."