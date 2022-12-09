A former police officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Ponchatoula police department alleging they wrongfully terminated and defamed him.
Melvin McGary, a 23-year police veteran, was terminated from his position as captain last week after an incident in September where he responded to a traffic stop being conducted on his stepson, George Alexander.
According to the lawsuit, Officer Collin Lee, the former stepson of Police Chief Bry Layrisson, initiated the traffic stop and called other officers to the scene. McGary responded to the call not knowing it was his own stepson being pursued.
Alexander and his passenger, Tremaine Hughes, were arrested that day after officers found drugs in the car, Layrisson has said.
McGary alleges he gave counsel to Lee and made no attempt to interfere with the arrest.
“We have been able to view the body camera footage and believe that not only does it support Mr. McGary's position, but the footage also shows no interference — and certainly none which would warrant terminating a 23-year veteran of the force with no prior infractions,” said LaToia Williams-Simon, McGary’s attorney.
At Alexander’s parole hearing the following month on Oct. 11, both Lee and McGary testified. However, the lawsuit alleges Lee made several false statements that contradicted McGary’s recount of the incident.
Alexander’s charges were dismissed, and Lee filed a complaint with Layrisson later that day regarding McGary’s involvement in the arrest. On Oct. 13, Layrisson called state police to investigate the incident and they determined there wasn’t enough evidence for criminal charges, a state police spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
McGary also made a separate report to supervisors against Lee for lying under oath in another criminal matter later that month.
Layrisson held a disciplinary hearing on Nov. 23 for McGary’s involvement in the September traffic stop incident; on Dec. 1, McGary was terminated for interfering with an active investigation and prosecution, abuse of authority, conduct unbecoming of an officer and subordination.
The lawsuit accuses Layrisson of wrongfully firing McGary for testifying at the parole hearing for his stepson Alexander, during which McGary pointed out inconsistencies in the testimony of Lee, the chief's former stepson.
The lawsuit also alleges the police chief violated several state and local laws during McGary’s termination process, such as not giving him enough prior notice to obtain legal counsel.
McGary, who had no prior citations, says the decision to terminate him was racially motivated, since white officers who’ve committed similar infractions in the past did not receive such extreme punishment.
The Tangipahoa NAACP released a statement over the weekend in support of McGary, accusing Ponchatoula police of firing McGary in retaliation for reporting previous workplace discrimination.
McGary said in an interview earlier this week that he previously made complaints against the department with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for discriminatory practices and creating a hostile work environment, in which White officers used racial slurs and shared photos of nude Black women while making inappropriate comments about them.
McGary will also seek unspecified damages for defamation. The lawsuit alleges Layrisson made false statement to local media about the officer's termination, including that state police had not yet conducted a criminal investigation on the matter.
“It is our opinion that through our lawsuit and a public records request filed by the NAACP, the public will be made aware of the full facts which led to Mr. McGary's wrongful termination,” attorney Williams-Simon said. “We all know there is more to the story. Either way, we will fight for the truth.”
Layrisson said Thursday he was not aware of the lawsuit filed against him and could not comment on the matter.