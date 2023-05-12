The last time Ann Spink saw her longtime friend and neighbor, Cpl. Shawn Kelly, he was visiting her at the office of her Denham Springs towing business.
“He left here about 3:00," she said.
Less than two hours later, Kelly was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, shot multiple times in the parking lot of a shopping mall just off I-12 after responding to a call about a verbal argument.
Law enforcement officials say Kelly remains hospitalized, “fighting for his life.”
Spink, who lived across the street from Kelly and his family for over a decade, described the Denham Springs police officer as a “no-nonsense man” with a heart of gold, recalling how he went out of his way to help her in the aftermath of the 2016 floods.
Spink’s husband had been called away for days to help a local church that was taking in displaced families. Spink, home alone and wheelchair-bound from a recent surgery, placed a desperate call to Kelly asking if he could make a meal out of ingredients she had pulled from the freezer.
“Within 15 minutes I had the biggest, nicest pork chops, mashed potatoes, green beans,” she said.
Kelly took the rest of the ingredients home and brought back more meals the following day.
“That’s just the way he’s always been,” Spink said.
According to DSPD, Kelly was one of multiple officers who responded to calls about an argument between a man and a woman in the parking lot outside Petco at the Spring Park Plaza mall Thursday evening.
When police arrived, the man, identified by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office as 30-year-old Justin Roberts, of Denham Springs, began to fire at them, striking Kelly multiple times, police said.
Officials say Roberts attempted to flee the scene toward Highway 190 but was quickly stopped by Livingston Sheriff’s deputies. The department said Roberts approached the deputies while brandishing a gun, leading deputies to shoot him.
Employees at a nearby nail salon described moments of panic after hearing a string of gunshots in the parking lot — they locked their doors as cars sped past outside and the sound of sirens blared from responding law enforcement filling the park lot.
Roberts was rushed to the hospital but died a few hours later, officials said. LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said Friday evening that the officer who shot Roberts has been placed on leave, per department policy.
A video circulating on social media taken soon after the shooting shows officers performing CPR on Kelly before he was taken to a hospital.
“He’s just a strong, stand-up guy,” said Walker resident Leslee Sandifer, who worked as a cleaner for Kelly’s mother for about six years. “Very humble.”
As a father of four, including a teenage daughter and 5-year-old son, Kelly’s primary focus has always been his family, Sandifer said.
“I’m saddened today for his sister and his wife and his children because I know what a committed man he is to his family,” she said, adding that Kelly is soon to be a first-time grandfather. “I mean, he wants nothing more when he gets home from work in the evenings than to go to his family. That’s his priority.”
She also recalled how Kelly once inadvertently helped her own daughter, who was struggling at the time with an addiction.
“One day she called me. She had gotten into a car messed up in the neighborhood she was living in and sideswiped two cars, so her car was impounded,” Sandifer said. “Well, come to find out, Shawn was the one who had showed up at the scene. After he found out it was my daughter, he told his mama, ‘Leslee’s going to be so mad at me, but I just had to do what I had to do.’”
Sandifer continued: “What he actually did was save her life.”
Kelly wasn’t even supposed to be at Thursday’s scene, DSPD spokesman Sgt. Scott Sterling said.
In a statement Friday morning, Sterling called Kelly a “lifetime public servant,” saying that, despite the fact he was assigned to the department’s traffic unit, Kelly had offered to take the call when it came in.
“He wasn’t even dispatched to the scene yesterday, but he jumped in to help because the other guys were busy,” he said. “Normally traffic just responds to tickets and things like that, so this really defines who he is.”
Kelly began his career in 1994 with the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other state agencies before joining DSPD in 2019, where he is a taser instructor and field training officer, the department said.
Sterling noted that Kelly has received “multiple commendations for his generous ways and positive attitude.”
Thursday evening and throughout Friday, condolences poured in from various law enforcement agencies.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Denham Springs Police Department, the officer who was injured this evening, his family, and all the officers involved in this incident," read a post on social media from the Hammond Police Department.
During a blood drive for Kelly at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital early Friday, dozens of law enforcement officers and others lined up to donate. State Rep. Buddy Mincey, a Denham Springs Republican, said he waited about 4 hours to donate blood — and never saw the line go down the whole time he was there.
"There was a tremendous outpour of support, a lot of law enforcement and people from the community," Mincey said. "Everybody wants to be able to do something and give something back."
Some donors didn't know Kelly at all — Rikki Choate got a text message saying Lady of the Lake needed blood, and as a new resident of Denham Springs she felt it was something she could do to help.
Sabrina Simms, an endoscopic specialist at the hospital, stood in line to give blood while on a break from work.
"We're all here to help as it is," she said. "And I support the police."
As of 5 p.m., Sterling said over 185 liters of blood had been donated, with more expected to come from another drive set up at the hospital for Saturday morning.
Mincey said there will be additional blood drives Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Ball Park Drive in Walker and Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the Livingston Parish Courthouse.
He added that Kelly's family expressed "a tremendous amount of gratitude" for the outpouring of support.
Sydney McCullough, a coworker of Kelly, wiped away tears while in line to donate, laughing about how she calls him the “old man of the group.”
“A 50-year-old cop! He always made everybody laugh,” McCullough said. “He’s just a heck of a guy, cop, friend.”
Staff writer Paul Cobler contributed to this report.