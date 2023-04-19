Kerisha Johnson was a peacekeeper.
The 36-year-old pregnant mother was known for taking care of others. Her teenage daughter Kyannia Johnson said she “gave us everything"; her sister Shalonda Guy said Kerisha would often help around the house as a teenager, and as an adult would babysit her nieces and nephews.
In her professional life, she worked two jobs at a local hospital and as a home health aide, her sister said.
“Blue was her favorite color,” Guy said. “The reason it was her favorite color was because she was a person of peace. When anything would bother her, she would think about the oceans and think about the sea. Because it doesn’t matter what comes or what goes or how high the tides get, she knew God would always come and rescue us.”
About 30 of her friends and family gathered Wednesday afternoon to honor her memory with a balloon release, where blue and silver star-shaped balloons dotted the sky as the group shared a somber moment of silence.
Johnson was killed Sunday as she pulled up in her car to pick up people from a party, Baton Rouge police said. Several men mistook her car for one that had driven by earlier in the night, from which someone fired a gun into the air, arrest documents say.
Johnson was a mother to two daughters and days away from giving birth to her third, who she planned to name McKenzie. Her due date was supposed to be Thursday, said Takeshea Green, a close friend since high school and former roommate to Johnson.
Green and another friend recalled the arguments they would have when they were younger about who was going to marry their favorite rappers — specifically T.I., Tupac or 50 Cent — or who liked the color blue more. Precious Johnson, another sister to Kerisha, said one of her favorite memories was singing Toni Braxton tunes in the car with her.
“Like everybody said, she was sweet, humble, goofy,” Green said. “Anytime I needed something she was there. She was like a sister from another mother.”
Guy added that her sister’s favorite things to do were take her family out to eat and watch movies. Since the shooting, Guy said, she has cried “every moment I’m alone.”
Her family asked during the balloon release for anyone with information about Kerisha’s death to come forward.
“My sister did not deserve this,” Precious Johnson said. “I just hope they stop the gun violence, because you kill innocent people for no reason.”
Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry, all 19, have been arrested on counts of second-degree murder and first-degree feticide. All three remain in jail because a judge declined to offer them bond.
Guy said she had met with her sister at an iHOP two weeks before her death. She planned to take her to the beach, “because it represents peace,” she said.
“We didn’t get to go to the beach. I just hope she remembered the calm waters,” Guy said.