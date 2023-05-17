LSU Police and Lafourche Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Tuesday accused of two separate rape incidents, one at a party in Galliano and another at LSU's Baton Rouge campus, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies allege Izak Barnett, 19, of Galliano raped a woman while she was asleep during a party in Galliano in December 2022. The victim became conscious during the incident and found Barnett covering her mouth.
LPSO was notified of the rape March 29 and discovered during its investigation that another sexual assault had occurred on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge.
LSUPD launched its own investigation and pulled Barnett in for questioning Tuesday, LPSO said. Barnett then admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim without consent and covering her mouth. Court records show the incident occurred April 17, 2023.
Deputies said Barnett was booked on one count of third-degree rape by LSUPD and one count of second-degree rape by LPSO. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
An LSU spokesperson said Wednesday evening that information pertaining to the LSU incident could be obtained via public records request.