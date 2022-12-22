A Geismar man was killed after his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities say 62-year-old Michael Head was driving west on LA-928 in Ascension Parish when his 2014 Cadillac SRX crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2013 Toyota 4Runner.
Head was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and died from his injuries at the scene of the incident, according to officials.
Police say the driver of the 4Runner was properly restrained and transported to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis, according to police.
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.