The girl killed in Friday's dog attack on Kendalwood Road has been identified as 7-year-old Baton Rouge resident Sadie Davilla.
Sadie, a first grader at Woodlawn Elementary, was playing outside a family member's home when she was critically injured in an attack by a neighbor's unleashed pit bull, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools superintendent Sito Narcisse said in an email to families Saturday.
Sadie was transported to a hospital but died hours later.
Narcisse called the incident "devastating to our entire school community," and said counseling will be made available to Woodlawn Elementary students and staff beginning Monday.
"Young Sadie was blossoming in the dawn of her life and education with so much promise awaiting her," the superintendent said. "It is difficult to comprehend the enormous pain and remorse her family and friends are experiencing in the wake of this tragedy."
The child's teacher, Grace Feucht, described Sadie as a "fierce and spunky" yet kind little girl who brought "energy and joy" to her classroom.
"She was fearless and would sing her heart out in front of her classmates," Feucht said. "She was a gift to me and made me smile and laugh many times. I sadly expect our classroom to feel considerably emptier Monday without her precious presence."
During an investigation into the incident, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies learned that the young victim was playing outside of a relative's residence when a neighbor's dog, identified by authorities as a pit-bull terrier owned by Erick Lopez, 20, attacked her, an arrest affidavit for Lopez says.
The girl's relative tried to intervene by hitting the dog with a walking cane but was unable to stop the attack.
Medical staff at the hospital where the girl was treated told detectives the child suffered from "numerous dog bites to her face and substantial damage to her skull."
After the incident, deputies and East Baton Rouge Animal Control officers found and captured the dog, which was observed to have blood around his face and mouth area, the affidavit continues. A "substantial" amount of blood could also been seen in the yard where Sadie had been playing.
Once captured, the dog was taken into custody of EBR Animal Control, the department said. During an interview, Lopez, whose property sits roughly 150 yards from the house where the girl was attacked, told investigators he wasn't home during the incident and that he regularly allowed the dog to roam the neighborhood unrestrained, the affidavit says.
The document notes there is no fence or barrier between the two homes.
Lopez was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Saturday on one count of negligent homicide.