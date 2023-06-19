A young girl was shot in the leg Monday on North Acadian Thruway near Fairfields Avenue, Baton Rouge police said.
The girl was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said.
This is a developing story.
A young girl was shot in the leg Monday on North Acadian Thruway near Fairfields Avenue, Baton Rouge police said.
The girl was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said.
This is a developing story.
Email Lara Nicholson at lnicholson@theadvocate.com or follow her on Twitter @LaraNicholson_.