Crime scene
STAFF FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER

A young girl was shot in the leg Monday on North Acadian Thruway near Fairfields Avenue, Baton Rouge police said. 

The girl was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. 

Email Lara Nicholson at lnicholson@theadvocate.com or follow her on Twitter @LaraNicholson_.