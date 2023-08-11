A student at Glen Oaks High School was arrested Thursday after he posted a picture of himself wearing the school uniform and holding two guns on social media, the East Baton Rouge school system said in a news release.
District security officials received tips about the post and reported to law enforcement. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's went to the campus to question the student and found the weapons in his car, the news release said.
The student was arrested on weapons charges and has been recommended for expulsion, pending a disciplinary hearing, the district said.
"We want to assure you that our security team took swift, decisive measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff remain the highest priority in this district," the news release said. "Any perceived threats to safety will be investigated thoroughly, and we will remain proactive and vigilant along with our network of partners to ensure our campuses are always safe environments."