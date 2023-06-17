A man was arrested Friday after driving his car into the front of a bar in Gonzales, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say Micca Dotson, 32, of Prairieville crashed his car into Tiger Tavern Daiquiris on La. 44 at about 11:20 p.m. Friday. A video of the incident posted by the bar shows a crowd of people standing outside when a truck begins quickly backing into the bar, causing the crowd to run into the building or out of the way.
The driver quickly leaves the scene after hitting the building, the video shows.
One bar patron suffered a minor injury from the accident, deputies said.
During a breathalyzer test, Dotson blew nearly three times the legal blood-alcohol level, the Sheriff's Office said.
The bar said it will continue to be open as repairs are made.
Dotson was booked on third-offense DWI, hit and run, reckless operation, aggravated criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace and vehicular negligent injuring.