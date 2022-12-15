Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating an exchange of gunfire between a Gonzales Police officer and a suspected driver who had flipped a car on a road off La. 30 overnight Wednesday.
Gonzales Police said the officer found a Corvette flipped in the middle of Ashland Road shortly after 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a statement Thursday.
The officer had been responding to several reports that a white Corvette was driving recklessly in the area of Interstate 10 and La. 30, which is just east of Ashland, police said.
When the officer approached the car, a person got out of the car — a person believed to be the driver — and began "to interact" with the officer, police said.
Police said that "this interaction resulted in shots being fired by both the suspect vehicle’s driver and the officer."
Under a department policy, the officer, who was not identified, has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation.
Ascension sheriff's deputies investigate Gonzales police shootings and have taken control of the scene, police said.
The police said they are fully cooperating with the investigation.
Police referred further questions to the Sheriff's Office, including the circumstances leading up to the shooting.