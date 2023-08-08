A Gonzales teen wanted in the slaying of his 15-year-old girlfriend was captured Tuesday, and deputies have arrested two others accused of helping him after the homicide, authorities said.
Ascension sheriff's deputies say Jaquin Stephens, 16, shot Gracie Limas Friday night in a fit of anger and jealousy on Bourque Road in Gonzales and later fled, evading authorities until early Tuesday afternoon.
Livingston and Ascension sheriff's deputies found Stephens in a Livingston Parish home shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday a few miles outside Port Vincent, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Stephens was arrested on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, Ascension deputies said.
Webre said authorities plan to have Stephens tried as an adult once he is booked in Ascension, though that decision will be ultimately be made by prosecutors.
"That's our intention absolutely," Webre said.
Before Stephens was captured, Ascension deputies Monday night arrested an 18-year-old man and a juvenile teenager in the case. They are accused of picking up Stephens after the shooting at Limas' home and remaining with him without alerting authorities, Webre said.
Leland Hickman, of St. Amant, was booked Monday with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. The juvenile, also arrested as an accessory, was not identified because of his age.
Webre said the home where Stephens was staying was that of a friend of his.
Webre said deputies have recovered text messages that appear to indicate Stephens was upset with Limas about talking to another boy.
Ascension Parish school officials have confirmed Limas and Stephens were both students at East Ascension High in Gonzales and APPLe Digital Academy, which is the system's alternative and online school in Darrow.
Limas was a rising junior.
Deputies plan to have Stephens transferred from Livingston to Ascension, where he will be booked before being taken to the parish's contract juvenile detention facility in St. Bernard Parish, Webre said.
In a written statement, Webre thanked the community for its help with the investigation and sent his office's "thoughts and prayer to the family and friends of Gracie Limas."