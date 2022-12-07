A Bourg man pulled a family of four to safety Wednesday morning after their car crashed and sank into a canal along La. 182 in Assumption Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Jeff Lapeyrouse saw the crash around 8 a.m., pulled over and jumped into the canal to open the Toyota Corolla's doors, troopers said in a statement.
The crash happened near La. 182's intersection with La. 662 in the southwest corner of the parish, west of Gibson.
Lapeyrouse removed all four people from the car, including two small children, troopers said.
Troopers said their crash investigation found the Corolla had been heading east on La. 182 when it went off the highway and quickly became submerged in the water.
Thick mud and marsh prevented those in the Corolla from opening the doors and escaping.
Only minor injuries were reported in the crash after Lapeyrouse freed the occupants, troopers said.
Troopers called Lapeyrouse a "good Samaritan" and thanked him for his heroic and selfless act.
"His quick action and willingness to help prevented this crash from becoming a tragedy," troopers said.