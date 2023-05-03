A grand jury indicted an 18-year-old man Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks the night of her death last January.
The indictment charges Casen Carver with one count each of first-degree and third-degree rape, according to court documents.
In the early hours of Jan. 15, Brooks, 19, left Reggie's bar in Tigerland with four men, including Carver, in his vehicle. She had asked for a ride home because she was too drunk and couldn't find her friends, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported. Her blood-alcohol level was nearly four times the legal driving limit, enough to render someone unconscious.
They pulled over, and two of the men — Kaivon Washington, 18, and Desmond Carter, 17 — raped her, according to deputies. Carver and Everette Lee, 28, sat in the front seat during the acts.
The four men dropped off Brooks in a subdivision because she was unable to tell them where she lived, deputies said. She was later hit by a car and killed on Burbank Drive.
Washington and Carter were each booked in January on one count of third-degree rape; Carter was indicted on that count, along with another count of first-degree rape, in February. Carver and Lee were initially arrested for principal to third-degree rape for their involvement in the rapes.
This development in the Brooks case comes a week after the owner of Reggie's bar was banned from operating bars in Louisiana as part of a consent agreement in response to Brooks' death, according to attorneys with the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.