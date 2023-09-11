The last time Melony Phillips saw her friend John Brown Sr., the two were in the driveway of Brown's single-story brick house on Leonidas Drive.
"I had given him some car seat covers for his truck as a gift for being so nice to me," Phillips said of the 79-year-old great-grandfather. "He thanked me for doing that and I said, 'You've been a great friend to me. I appreciate you so much.'"
Hours later, Brown was gone, shot to death inside his own home, according to authorities.
Family and neighbors say the killing has rocked the close-knit residential neighborhood nestled behind Beech Grove Baptist Church off Scotland Avenue.
At Brown's home Monday, two of his adult sons, Douglas and John Jr., sat under his cluttered carport while they surveyed the relics of their father's life: A desk covered in canned goods collected for a local food pantry; his dog's crate, now empty; the patio chair where he often sat for hours, watching neighbors pass by.
"My dad was, I guess, what you'd call a collector," the younger John Brown said. "Another man's trash was his treasure."
Police have so far released little information about the shooting, saying only that Brown was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his home shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.
A department spokesman said detectives are still working to determine a suspect and motive.
For Brown's seven adult children, it's a struggle to think of anyone who would have wanted to hurt their father, whom they described as intelligent and giving.
"He would give you the shirt off his back," Douglas Brown said.
The second of six siblings, John Brown Sr. grew up in Baton Rouge and worked as a cook for most of his life, eventually going on to open three seafood restaurants of his own.
But even as his career boomed, he always harbored a deep love for learning, his children said, and in recent years had obtained two degrees from Southern University, one in criminal justice, the other in sociology.
He was working toward a master's degree in criminal justice at the time of his death and considered becoming a paralegal.
"Any time with daddy, it was always a lesson. His whole idea was 'there's never a time where you shouldn't be learning something,'" his daughter Chanal Caine said. She added that her father hoped to use his degrees to empower Black men by educating them on the criminal justice system.
"He didn't like the way the relationship was between young Black men and cops," she said. "His idea was … 'don't look at what's on TV and follow that model. Make your own model.'"
Neighbors said many in the area were well-acquainted with the man who was known for being fatherly but particular.
"He was a real stickler on protocol," said Melony Phillips, Brown's friend. She laughed as she recalled how Brown sometimes gently scolded her for interrupting him during conversations.
"I had a habit for a long time of talking over people," Phillips said. "He would slow me down and say, ‘Wait a minute, I can’t talk if you talk, and you can’t hear me if you’re talking.’"
Another neighbor, Mike Lee, said he often went to Brown for advice.
"He just was helpful to the whole neighborhood," Lee said. "You could go to him to ask him about anything."
Though Baton Rouge has seen an overall decline in homicides since reaching record-breaking highs in 2020 and 2021, the parish still struggles to quell its rates of deadly violence, with records kept by The Advocate showing that there have been at least 68 homicides within parish limits since the start of the year.
For Brown's family, the loss is immeasurable.
Shortly before his death, Brown's children said, he hosted a back-to-school party for the extended family at a local pizza restaurant.
They're now grateful they were able to have those last moments with him, they said.
"Everybody just loved him," Caine said. "It was daddy's way."