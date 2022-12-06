A man in St. Helena Parish died over the weekend in a house fire, according to the State Fire Marshal.
The Fire Marshal's Office says local firefighters responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Louise Lane in Greensburg just before 2 p.m. Sunday. They believe the fire began in the living room.
The resident, a 74-year-old man renting the home, had attempted to limit his exposure to smoke before the fire department arrived.
The St. Helena Parish Coroner's Office has not yet disclosed the man's identity or cause of death.
Deputies encourage residents to always keep a working smoke detector in their home.