A Hammond man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to participating in a shootout between two moving cars and shooting another car in the crossfire, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux's office.
Prosecutors say occupants of two cars shot at each other while driving down Pecan Street in Hammond on April 4, 2022, including 26-year-old Tysheen Kelley.
Witnesses at the scene hid behind a parked car whose rear window was shattered by gunshots, the district attorney's office said. Law enforcement discovered the shootout was caused by an argument and identified Kelley and three others in the incident.
Kelley was also arrested by Hammond police on outstanding warrants.
Kelley pleaded guilty before 21st Judicial District Court Judge William S. Dykes to illegal discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, aggravated obstruction of a highway, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-offense domestic abuse battery of a household member and first-offense domestic abuse battery of a minor child, according to prosecutors.