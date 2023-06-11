A Hammond teenager was arrested in the fatal shooting of a Springfield man early Sunday morning, Hammond Police said.
The victim was identified as Tykerstein Lusk, 23, of Springfield, police said in a statement Sunday.
The shooting happened in Hammond shortly after midnight Lusk outside, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
Later Sunday morning, police arrested Malik Andrews, 19, and booked him into jail on counts of first-degree homicide and illegal discharge of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Ronney Domiano with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 277-5739, or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.