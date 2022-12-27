A Hammond woman faces negligent homicide charges because of a fatal Monday afternoon traffic wreck, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers said they were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash in Gonzales on U.S. 61 south of South Purpera Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Jennie Alexander was driving northbound on U.S. 61 in a 2008 Nissan Frontier when, for reasons still under investigation, she exited the road to the right, re-entered the northbound lane, crossed the median and struck a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox in the southbound left lane.
Brandi Hall, 39, of Darrow, was the front passenger the Equinox and was killed in the crash, troopers said; she was not wearing a seatbelt. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.
The driver of the Equinox and a child in the backseat were taken to a hospital.
Alexander was booked on negligent homicide, negligent injuring and carless operation.
A toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers. Impairment on Alexander's part is currently unknown, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation.