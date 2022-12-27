Louisiana State Police
AP FILE PHOTO BY ALLEN G. BREED

A Hammond woman faces negligent homicide charges because of a fatal Monday afternoon traffic wreck, according to Louisiana State Police. 

Troopers said they were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash in Gonzales on U.S. 61 south of South Purpera Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. 

Jennie Alexander was driving northbound on U.S. 61 in a 2008 Nissan Frontier when, for reasons still under investigation, she exited the road to the right, re-entered the northbound lane, crossed the median and struck a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox in the southbound left lane. 

Brandi Hall, 39, of Darrow, was the front passenger the Equinox and was killed in the crash, troopers said; she was not wearing a seatbelt. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Equinox and a child in the backseat were taken to a hospital. 

Alexander was booked on negligent homicide, negligent injuring and carless operation. 

A toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers. Impairment on Alexander's part is currently unknown, state police said. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

View comments