Malik Clark woke up at 6 a.m. every morning to feed his horse, C.T.
The 19-year-old had driven halfway to Texas to pick up the race horse, originally named “Cajun Twister.” He kept C.T. in a homemade stable at his Bertha Drive residence, constructed entirely out of blue-painted wooden pallets from Walmart.
His affinity for horses spanned most of his life, having taken care of them with his mom growing up. He hoped to someday become a jockey (if his 5-foot-9 stature allowed), and worked at a catering company with his family to get the money to care for his stallion.
“As he got grown, that was his passion,” said Clark’s mother, 42-year-old Amekia Clark. “Horses, trail rides — anything dealing with a horse, he loved that.”
Malik’s life was cut short last week in the early hours of July 26, when a man shot him outside the Raising Cane’s River Center in downtown Baton Rouge and ran off, according to police.
“The devil stole him,” Amekia said as tears ran down her cheeks. “I can’t say too early or too late, but the devil stole him. He had more time here. He had more time.”
Since then, C.T. has regularly escaped from his stable and refused to return.
“The horse knows he hasn’t been back around,” Amekia said.
Police have offered sparse details on the shooting, even after alleged shooter Javorie Springer, 23, was arrested in the hours after the incident. Officers said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a “domestic relationship.”
According to his mother, the shooting centered around a girl.
'They're working on him'
Malik had met the girl about a month earlier at a party, and was spending time with her over the course of three days prior to the shooting.
She alleged that on July 26, Malik, his cousin, some of his friends and the girl had gone downtown to hang out at the girl’s request, and that she had left shortly after to meet Springer, who police say was an ex-boyfriend of the girl.
Malik later walked toward them, and Springer took out a handgun, shot him and ran away, an arrest warrant stated.
Malik called out his cousin’s name two times, “and that was it,” his mother recalled.
When Amekia arrived on the scene after 3 a.m., she noticed the ambulance lights weren’t on — “they’re working on him,” she thought. Her worries grew as the ambulance pulled off without sirens, but she was more concerned with figuring what hospital they were taking him to.
Then the coroner’s van arrived.
The lasting cost of gun violence
East Baton Rouge Parish has seen a total of 60 homicides this year so far, according to data maintained by The Advocate. That number is about 20% lower than the number of homicides this time last year — though the frequency of killings has seen an upswing in recent months as the summer’s scorching heat sets in.
The most recent homicide in East Baton Rouge Parish was the death of 18-year-old Makayla Moore, who was shot in Zachary on July 28. One man has been arrested for her death, and another two are at large.
Since Malik’s death, Amekia described her life as being “day and night,” simply waking up and trying to get through the day while taking care of Malik’s grieving siblings, including his 18-year-old sister who couldn’t have him at her high school graduation ceremony last Monday.
“I can’t cook for them. I can’t do anything for them,” she said. “I can’t be a mother to them right now. I need help.”
With Malik no longer around to care for C.T., Amekia has begun looking for places that would take his horse — a growth on his leg has worsened in recent months, and he’s begun limping during his escapes from Malik’s stable.
“I’m going to look into trying to find him somewhere to go,” Amekia said. “I don’t think he’s going to last long.”