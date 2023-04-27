Anntaesha McDowell laid in a hospital bed Thursday morning surrounded by family as she recovered from surgery; one arm was wrapped in bandages, while the other had an IV running into it. Balloons hovered above her head with “Get Well Soon” messages inscribed on them.
The 27-year-old had been brought to the hospital just days before in critical condition; she had suffered several gunshot wounds to her torso area, according to Baton Rouge police.
McDowell, now in stable condition and recovering, is left to grieve as her family remains devastated by gun violence: A brother and sister dead from two separate shootings in the past week, and another facing murder charges for allegedly shooting her and her sister.
“It’s not just being touched by gun violence, it’s being shot by my own blood brother that really messes me up,” McDowell said.
Police said McDowell and her sister, 18-year-old Kevineisha McDowell, were shot Sunday night by their brother, 29-year-old Gerald McDowell, after an argument broke out between the siblings; Kevineisha died at the scene from her injuries. Gerald was booked Thursday on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
The shooting took place on the 3600 block of Geronimo Street, where the family was hosting a dinner to raise funds for funeral expenses for 19-year-old Kevin Dunn, Anntaesha's other brother, who died in a shooting only three days earlier on Dayton Street, a police spokesman said.
Anntaesha viewed her siblings like they were her own children, she said; after their mother died in 2016, she took responsibility for caring for her siblings at the age of 21. Another sibling visiting her in the hospital Thursday called her the “GOAT” — the greatest of all time — for her dedication to her family.
“We were very close,” Anntaesha said. “That’s all I had — those were my babies. Even before my mama died, those were my babies.”
Anntaesha described Kevineisha as her “sidekick" — the two would often joke around with one another and do their makeup together, she said. Kevineisha, a mother to a 2-month-old infant, had plans to return to high school to finish her degree. Anntaesha said she plans to take her sister's baby to raise.
“‘Neisha was my heart; ‘Neisha was my baby,” she said.
Anntaesha said the argument with her brother Gerald stemmed from Dunn’s death — she said the night of his death, she laid awake in her bed worried because he hadn’t come home that night. Once she received a news notification on her phone that a shooting took place on Dayton Street, she prayed it wasn’t her brother.
Then she got the phone call.
“They told me everything, I broke down,” Anntaesha recalled. “After that, we’ve just all been together. We really were up for days and nights.”
Her siblings stayed together up until the weekend shooting, she said, mourning their brother and preparing for the celebration of life they had planned for that weekend. Kevineisha helped purchase supplies in the hours leading up to the event and danced with family while they prepared the food. Her and Kevin were close as children, Anntaesha said.
She said although she remembers the events of last weekend, they have yet to truly sink in for her.
“I’m really numb to it,” Anntaesha said. “We’re all at a point like it’s a dream. Pinch me, wake me up, punch me across my head to wake me up. You see stuff like this in movies, this is not reality to us at this moment. It still doesn’t feel real to me.”
She said her brother committed the act “on purpose,” noting that he had suffered from bipolar schizophrenia but didn’t want that to excuse his actions.
“After I was down on the ground, you could have stopped shooting,” she said. “You didn’t have to shoot nobody. You still were shooting. You did what you wanted to do.”
Now, her family is hoping to raise funds to cover the cost of funeral expenses for both siblings.
Since Kevineisha’s death Sunday, a mother and son were found shot to death in a separate incident Tuesday night in their apartment on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, according to police.