With East Baton Rouge Parish seeing its lowest homicide rate in years, city officials are hoping to keep that momentum going through the coming summer months with the second annual “Summer of Hope” gun violence prevention initiative.
Summer of Hope is a 15-week initiative from the city’s “Safe Hopeful Healthy Baton Rouge” program seeking to diagnose and assist with the causing factors of gun violence, like poverty and mental illness, for the city's most at-risk residents. This year's theme for the program will be "Peace Over Everything."
"I believe we can create a future where gun violence is no longer a problem in our community," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said at a press conference Tuesday. "A future where young people can grow up without fear of being shot; a future where our neighborhoods are safe and welcoming for everyone."
Broome said the initiative's events will include door-to-door canvassing, dialogues on public safety, professional development opportunities and fun events for neighborhoods affected by violent crime.
A downward trend
The program’s announcement comes as parish homicide counts reflect a downward trend in killings since 2021, when the Capital region saw its deadliest year at 149 killings total. In 2022, the number of homicides decreased to 115.
Broome said Tuesday that homicides in the parish dropped about 44% compared to this time last year, while non-fatal shootings dropped by about 23% in the first quarter.
As of May 15, East Baton Rouge had experienced 30 homicides, according to records maintained by The Advocate — a number lower than homicide counts from this time over the past three years. All but five of the slayings this year were the result of shootings.
Among the areas most afflicted by fatal shootings this year include Mid City North and Zion City, two neighborhoods of focus for the Summer of Hope initiative. Just last month, a man shot two of his sisters on Geronimo Street at a celebration of life for their other brother, who died in a shooting just days earlier. One sister, Kevineisha McDowell, died from her injuries; the other survived her critical injuries.
Other areas of focus during the Summer of Hope include the Bottoms, Tigerland and Brookstown — all neighborhoods that saw concentrated levels of violence last year even as slayings across the parish went down overall.
Why 'Summer' of Hope?
City officials seek to mitigate local violence as summertime temperatures reach sweltering highs — a time that historically correlates with an increase in shootings.
Researchers have said this trend is the result of people spending more time outside and, depending on who you ask, getting more irritable, as reported by New Orleans crime analyst Jeff Asher for the New York Times in 2018.
"As summer approaches, it is critical that we double down on this work," Broome said.
One example of such correlation is the “Summer of Mayhem” that took place last year in Philadelphia, where more than 750 people were shot between Memorial Day and Labor Day in the City of Brotherly Love. Over 150 of those shootings were fatal, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
A recent study by the University of Washington and Boston University found that the risk of shootings goes up any time temperatures are above average — even outside of summertime — a particularly grim finding when paired with the rising year-round temperatures caused by climate change.
While this link does exist nationwide, it is important to note its effects are weaker in Southern cities, according to Asher’s 2018 article.
Summer is also a time when children and teens are out of school and might have fewer resources to stay busy — to combat this, Broome's campaign will also provide 500 youth with summer jobs through the Mayor's Youth Workforce Experience. Participants will also gain access to mental health services, tutoring, food and mentoring.
Broome said her office received 800 applications to the program, and that those accepted will be notified Friday.
Last year, the Summer of Hope comprised 125 events for the local community over the course of 12 weeks. Broome said last year the initiative helped officials connect with 33,000 residents who asked the city to address issues like housing, childcare, blight and employment.
Other efforts to curb bloodshed in Baton Rouge include the Baton Rouge Street Community Teams, launched in 2021 to provide community-based support in high-crime areas. Just last month, the Street Teams helped to de-escalate a standoff between Baton Rouge police and three murder suspects at a hotel on North Harrells Ferry Road.
Safe Hopeful Healthy Baton Rouge will also provide resources for domestic violence survivors this summer in collaboration with local advocates, including a summer camp designated for children impacted by domestic violence, according to Director of Operations Jazzika Matthews.
The Summer of Hope will officially begin with an “Inaugural Safe Summer Kick Off Block Party” at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Old Chase Bank parking lot at 3955 Plank Road.
"Just because we're seeing that we're on a trajectory of making progress, it does not mean that we don't have work to do," Broome said. "We still have a lot of work to do to make Baton Rouge a safer community. But I can tell you I run into people every day ... who praise Baton Rouge as a great place for them to live."