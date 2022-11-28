The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has kicked off its annual toy drive to help families who might not be able to afford Christmas presents for their children this year.
In 2016, the Christmas Crusade program served just under 500 families, which included about 1,200 kids. Since then, Sheriff Jason Ard said there has been a steady increase in those needing help. In 2020, those numbers had reached almost to 700 families and just over 1,500 kids.
The program was started in 1987 and has been an annual tradition for the sheriff's department since then. All donations are tax deductible.
Applications will be accepted Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 and Dec. 5 through Dec. 9. The age limit for the toy drive is for children up to 12 years old.
Applicants, or a representative in their place, must provide proof that they are a resident of Livingston Parish (such as a utility bill or school records), a birth certificate for each child and proof of income for all people in the household or proof the family receives food stamps.
School records, WIC vouchers with child’s date of birth, medical records or any official documentation listing child’s date of birth are acceptable as proof of a child’s birth date.
Food Stamp Cards will not be accepted as proof of income or of evidence the applicant is on food stamps.
The application location is at 29225 Woodside Drive, Walker, next to Woodside Landfill. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
Toy delivery will commence begin Dec. 16. Applicants must be home to receive the donations.
For those who want to donate new and unwrapped toys or money, donation locations will be at Wal-Mart stores in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson, as well as Bass Pro Shops.
Donation Dates:
- Thursday — 12:30pm-7:30pm
- Friday and Saturday — 9:00am – 7:30pm
- Sunday — 12:30pm-7:30pm
- Thursday, Dec. 8 – 12:30pm-7:30pm
- Friday, Dec. 9 & Saturday, Dec. 10 – 9:00am – 7:30pm
- Sunday, Dec. 11 – 12:30pm-7:30pm
- Last Day for Toy Donations is December 11th
Donations can also be mailed to Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, La., 70754.