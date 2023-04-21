A judge ruled Friday that the father to two abused 6-week-old twins — one of whom was found dead in a bassinet last week — will be held without bond, while the mother will face a $1 million bond, according to District Attorney Hillar Moore.
Brandee Williams, 26, and Darryl Richardson, 24, were arrested after first responders arrived at their home on Southfork Avenue just after midnight April 14 and pronounced one of the twins was dead at the scene, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Richardson told detectives he placed the infant in the bassinet at about 7:45 p.m. April 13 and later turned the baby onto its stomach because it continued to cry, booking documents say. Williams found him unresponsive at about 11 p.m. when she went to feed him, prompting her to call 911.
An autopsy ruled the infant died from Shaken Baby Syndrome, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services said in a statement Thursday.
DCFS took custody of the surviving children in the home and sent the surviving twin for medical exams, where doctors found fractures to her skull and femur, EBRSO booking documents said.
Richardson and Williams both denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of how the deceased infant sustained hemorrhaging to his brain, according to EBRSO.
Both parents each face one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, Moore said.
Court records show Richardson had previously been arrested for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in March 2022 after a 5-week-old sibling to the twins was brought to the emergency room of a local hospital with a bruised and swollen eye. Once her eyelid was able to open, a police officer observed hemorrhaging to the eyeball.
Richardson told Baton Rouge police he struck the infant in the face with the back of his hand because she "was fussy and crying," arrest documents say.
Richardson was issued a protective order preventing him from contacting the child for the duration of his bond; he pleaded guilty to simple battery on Nov. 3, 2022, court documents say.