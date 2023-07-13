An inmate in West Baton Rouge Parish is back in custody Thursday after walking off his job site, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Brandon Arnold, 36, walked off his job site Wednesday evening and was last seen in the area of Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, deputies said.
Arnold was apprehended Thursday near McDonald's on Jefferson Highway near Drusilla Lane by Baton Rouge police, officers said. BRPD had received an anonymous tip saying that Arnold was in the area.