An inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison died after using a cloth to hang himself Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.
Kaddarius Cage, 28, was in jail on a count of attempted second-degree murder, accused of stabbing his stepfather on May 19, Hicks said Thursday. The stabbing left the victim in critical, but stable condition, she added.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner did not immediately respond to a request for an exact cause of Cage's death.
The parish prison has faced intense scrutiny in recent years over its death rate, which at one point was twice the national average for pre-trial detention facilities. Two years ago, parish officials jettisoned the contractor that provided health care at the facility, citing major staffing woes and failures to give inmates necessary medical attention.