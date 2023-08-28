A state Department of Corrections inmate assigned to the East Feliciana Parish Prison made a brief escape at 10:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The inmate, Brett A. Brigham, 30, was a trusty assigned to the parish road cleanup crew. Brigham was eligible for trustee status based upon the offenses for which he was serving time and his prior good behavior while incarcerated, Sheriff Jeffrey Travis said in a news release.
After requesting to be allowed to use the portable toilet, Brigham burst out from it and ran into the woods. The corrections officer assigned to supervise the crew took appropriate action and Brigham was taken back into custody in a matter of minutes without incident, Travis said.
“Before an inmate is granted trustee status, we conduct a thorough investigation of their background," Travis said in the statement. "There was nothing in Brigham’s background that would disqualify him from trusty status. He only had 210 more days left to serve until his release.”
Brigham was booked into the parish prison on one count of simple escape, which carries a potential sentence of two to five years in jail, the sheriff noted.