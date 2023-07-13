Deputies are searching for a work release inmate who walked off a job site Wednesday evening, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Brandon Arnold, 36, was last seen near Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway.
He is serving time through the DOC on drug-related charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-490-85599 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Two other Baton Rouge-area work release inmates in the left their job sites in separate incidents last week.
Both have been taken back into custody.