A Donaldsonville man convicted in an alleged drug-related hit more than eight years ago has been free from state prison for about six months for reasons state and local authorities are still trying to unravel, the local sheriff said.
Michael "Ma-Man" LeBlanc, 41, was convicted of second-degree murder for the brazen shooting of Adoriji “Teenie Weenie” Wilson in 2014. Under state law, that conviction should have meant a mandatory life sentence.
But on Tuesday, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies were actively looking for LeBlanc, and Sheriff Bobby Webre said the public should consider LeBlanc armed and dangerous given his criminal history.
Sheriff's deputies didn't receive indications until Monday — from a member of the public — that LeBlanc may have been seen in Donaldsonville, where he formerly lived before his incarceration.
Webre said deputies later confirmed to their surprise that LeBlanc had been released in May or June from Madison Parish Detention Center in Tallulah after he had completed his sentence for an earlier felon in possession of a firearm conviction unrelated to the slaying.
"Now why? That's the question. We don't know why he was released," Webre said in an afternoon news conference in Gonzales.
The sheriff added that LeBlanc never reported to his parole officer after his release in May or June.
Webre said state probation and parole officers are trying to help his deputies find LeBlanc while local prosecutors and corrections officials are trying to figure out what happened.
The state district judge who presided over LeBlanc's murder case also issued an order this week for him to be arrested and brought back to his court.
"So, it's just unfortunate that it happened, but we want to make sure that Michael LeBlanc is not on the run again. We want to make sure that Michael LeBlanc doesn't hurt anybody else, and we want to make sure he's back in jail where he belongs and he's going to stay there for a long, long, long time," Webre said.
A spokesman for District Attorney Ricky Babin's office, which prosecuted LeBlanc, did not return an email for comment Tuesday.
A spokesman for the state Department of Corrections said officials are looking into the reasons for LeBlanc's release.
One of LeBlanc's current attorneys declined to comment Tuesday, saying they are still reviewing his trial transcripts and other court papers. LeBlanc still has his post-conviction appeal effort pending.
LeBlanc was convicted of second-degree murder in a judge trial without a jury.
Court minutes and papers show that, despite that conviction in September 2017, he still hadn't been sentenced as of Tuesday, more than five years later.
His case hit a number of defense and prosecution continuances, delays from COVID-19 and the death of his original defense attorney, court papers show.
The conviction has survived some early post-trial motions to the presiding judge.
When asked if the lack of a sentence could have contributed to LeBlanc's release, Webre suggested the prison system has a number of checks and balances that should have cued prison officials to the murder conviction and prevented him from getting out.
Webre said LeBlanc certainly should not have been released. At one point in the Tuesday news conference, he was asked if he was frustrated that LeBlanc had been released and that his office didn't learn about it until months later from the public.
"It is frustrating. Besides being frustrating, it's alarming, and it should not have happened. And, if you think I'm frustrated, if you think I'm alarmed, what do you think about the victim's family," Webre asked.
Concealed by a hooded, fluorescent-green rain slicker, LeBlanc shot the 37-year-old Wilson on his porch as he hung out with friends in the city's "back of town" area.
Sheriff's officials at the time blamed the June 2014 shooting on retaliation in the local drug trade. Then-Sheriff Jeff Wiley, Webre's old boss, flatly called it a suspected hit.
The slaying along with others at the time sparked public concerns and community meetings about the alarming violence in the small Mississippi River city in Ascension's west bank.
Family members of Wilson said Tuesday they learned last week from the Madison Parish jail that LeBlanc had been released after he finished his gun possession sentence. The family members, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, say they are now fearful for their safety with LeBlanc on the loose.
In addition, one of the prosecutors' witnesses who testified against LeBlanc at his murder trial was his co-defendant. That person took a plea deal to the reduced charge of being accessory after the fact to the slaying. He admitted to hiding LeBlanc after the shooting.
When asked whether investigators have safety concerns for the co-defendant or others, Webre declined share any details but said his office has a plan for that.
At the time of LeBlanc's murder conviction, he had at least four other felony convictions, had previously been declared a habitual offender and had a lengthy violent criminal history going back to the late 1990s, court papers show.
In December 2015, nearly two years before the murder conviction, LeBlanc was convicted of being a felon in possession of firearm from a prior incident and later received an 18-year prison sentence.
Webre said LeBlanc was paroled after completing that sentence with good time and other considerations.