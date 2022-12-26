When a multi-dorm brawl broke out last summer at a Monroe youth prison, things spiraled out of control too quickly for the adults in charge to stop it.
It started with chaos in one of the school buildings, internal reports show: “The windows in the class were broken and several youths were yelling, spitting, and throwing things out the window,” one staff member wrote. “On the other side of the window, youths from [another dorm] were attempting to enter and throwing things inside.”
That staff member stood in front of the broken window, using their body to block the youths inside from exiting or the others from entering, the report says. That was at 9:45 a.m. on June 13.
At the same time, a science teacher answered the phone in her classroom and learned the youths who had been trying to breach the school building elsewhere were heading that way, a second report shows. As another staff member tried to secure the door, the teens in the science class bolted from the room.
The last report is timestamped approximately 20 minutes later. A staff member heard loud noises and looked outside to see youths and adults crowded on the street.
“It appeared the youths were attacking one of the male adults as I could see him running or backing away from them,” the staff member wrote. “I noticed this adult fall down two or three times while in the crowd.”
Minutes later, the Monroe Police Department arrived in several units and secured “five or six youths that seem to be the aggressive ones,” the report says.
The end of the third report was redacted by public records custodians.
That incident at the Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe came almost exactly a year after a riot broke out at the facility, in which youths destroyed a dormitory over Mother's Day weekend. That event, coupled with escapes from a youth prison at Bridge City this past summer that garnered widespread media attention, ultimately led officials to a plan for a new high-security unit to hold youths deemed particularly problematic in a separate lockup on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
But even after the Mother's Day melee, problems persisted at Swanson in subsequent months, records show. Gov. John Bel Edwards later ordered DOC and Louisiana State Police personnel into both the Monroe and Bridge City facilities to quell ongoing violence in June, days after the Swanson brawl.
OJJ incident reports for the Swanson facility between June 2021 and June 2022 depict a chaotic year: Youths in certain dorms joined forces to assault those in other units; they hit staff members with broom handles and discussed attacking the adults at the facility; one employee discovered an apparent weapon — a stick with nails protruding from it — outside on a school balcony. Local law enforcement was called numerous times.
A spokesperson for OJJ did not return multiple requests for comment.
"Information about Louisiana’s youth prisons has trickled out over the last year, but it all tells the same story — of a system in crisis and in need of a transformation," said Aaron Clark-Rizzio, co-executive director of the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights. "As a starting point, OJJ needs to be more transparent. It needs to release information about what is going inside these facilities and what it plans to do to change the experience for both the youth and adults inside."
Fights, threats and destruction
Teens held at the Monroe youth prison attacked staff members and each other in the year after the violent riot at the facility broke out, the reports show.
In one instance from June 2021, they pelted a staff member with dominoes, then struck them with a broom and mop stick, a report says. As the staff member tried to escape, they were punched in the upper body, then hit with a mop bucket.
In one report a week later, a staffer describes breakouts, fights and assaults on staff. The employee found law enforcement outside a building and two other staff members holding a door closed to prevent teens from exiting the building; one had been “assaulted with broom handles.”
At a different dorm, the employee discovered staff and police trying to knock the door down to “extract the youth that had barricaded themselves inside.” Those youths, after the doorway was breached, were removed, secured with flexties and laid in the grass outside, the report says. Youths in the infirmary unit also started trying to break windows and kick the door out; police subdued them as well.
Each teen secured by police was kept in a one-person room "for their safety." At least one youth had to be referred to the infirmary.
In one report, a youth asked to speak to a juvenile justice specialist privately because the teens in one dorm were planning to join some from a different unit to fight against others at school. The youth told the specialist that they were “talking about also attacking staff and escaping as well.” He said he didn’t want to participate, but that if he didn't the youths in his unit would fight him.
Earlier that day, another staff member reported overhearing youths from two dorms discussing how they “can’t wait until Monday to get to school to fight," a report says.
Much like at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, teens missed school for a variety of reasons: Failing to dress appropriately for gym class, being too disruptive or simply refusing to participate outright.
One report describes how a juvenile justice specialist witnessed teens from a different dorm at the gym, “kicking and beating the door toward [their] unit.” At one point “urine came in between [the] crack of [the] door,” the staff member wrote.
In another report, a juvenile justice specialist quit mid-shift, saying the teens he supervised were "constantly threatening him and attempting to assault him and he is too upset to continue his shift," to the point where the specialist described himself as "a threat to the youth."
Change in the works
Like at another youth-centric state agency, the Department of Children and Family Services, the Office of Juvenile Justice has faced critical staffing struggles that officials say have compromised safety at the state's secure care facilities — both for juveniles and employees.
Last month, embattled Deputy Secretary William "Bill" Sommers resigned amid the deepening crisis within the state's youth lockups. The agency had recently said it was forced to stop accepting youth into its custody due to a capacity shortfall tied to the Monroe riot.
The new OJJ head, Otha "Curtis" Nelson, Jr., took a leading role in the state's controversial plan to transition some high-risk youth to the new lockup at Angola.
Gov. Edwards acknowledged serious staffing challenges for the agency in a recent interview.
"We have a very limited capacity in secure care," he said. "It wasn’t that long ago we had 1600 kids in secure care. We’re down to about 300 now. We’re in the process of new leadership at each agency to make sure we achieve the staffing levels we need and to have stability and best practices."
Civil Service data show entry-level juvenile justice specialists have some of the highest turnover rates in the state.
Clark-Rizzio, who leads the advocacy organization for incarcerated youth, said the violence captured in the reports should be seen as "a sign of broader problems in the running of these facilities."
He added that OJJ does not need to address their challenges alone: "The community is ready to assist to promote the safety of everyone."
The Monroe facility itself, much like the youth prison at Bridge City, is also aging. Part of the campus opened in 1915, while other buildings were added between 1950 and 1970.
Last summer, Edwards announced that construction of new housing at the Swanson facility in Monroe was underway. A new behavioral health unit is being renovated to resume "individualized behavioral treatment of detained juveniles," he said.
Officials have said the Angola unit, which has been designated a site for particularly troubled youths, will remain open until construction is finished at the damaged Monroe youth prison.
Staff writer Tyler Bridges contributed to this report.