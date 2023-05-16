An investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office into a shooting last week where a suspect shot and critically injured a Denham Springs officer before being fatally wounded himself confirms new details about the events surrounding the shootings.
A timeline of events from EBRSO says that starting at about 3:45 p.m. May 11, a Livingston Parish resident was driving in the area of 2358 S. Range Ave. when a man in a gold Jeep Cherokee followed her from the Petco parking lot to her house in Denham Springs. Deputies say the driver cut her off several times and "brake checked" her while driving.
The female pulled into her driveway and closed the door to her garage — as she did so, the man pulled into the driveway for a moment before leaving the scene.
About 15 minutes later, Denham Springs police received a call about a man threatening a person walking past him near the Sports Clips haircuts. The man left the area in a gold Jeep Cherokee and headed toward Bass Pro Boulevard.
After another 15 minutes, police received an additional phone call about a man and woman arguing in the Petco parking lot at 2358 S. Range Ave. The man began shouting at the woman, who later told deputies she didn't know him.
The woman threatened to call the police and got in her car — the man, 30-year-old Justin Roberts, began following her in his gold Jeep Cherokee.
Minutes later, DSPD Cpl. Shawn Kelly arrived on the scene with a trainee, and Roberts began firing at them from his car after they exited their vehicle.
Roberts drove to a Raising Cane's nearby, turned his vehicle back around and fired at officers again. The trainee fired back before Roberts fled, according to EBRSO.
At 4:30 p.m., an LPSO deputy spotted Roberts' vehicle stopped in the roadway. Roberts was outside the vehicle, armed with a rifle and pointing it at the deputy, according to EBRSO. The deputy stopped and fired at Roberts, striking him. Roberts was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Kelly remains in the hospital in critical condition since the shooting.
EBRSO concluded the report saying it supported the actions taken by both DSPD officers and LPSO deputies. The agency said it would turn its findings, including interviews with all involved officers and deputies, to the Livingston Parish District Attorney for further review or release of information.