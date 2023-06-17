Baton Rouge officials celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday afternoon at Gus Young Park, where hundreds gathered to enjoy live music, eat free crawfish and connect with Baton Rouge organizations.
The event, hosted by state Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, sought to provide a peaceful place to celebrate the holiday for an area that has struggled with gun violence in recent months. It took place as part of the city’s “Summer of Hope” initiative, a 15-week program hosting events across Baton Rouge to help curb gun violence and provide resources for at-risk residents.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to declare freedom for 250,000 Black Americans kept under enslavement for two years following the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth became a legal holiday in Louisiana in 2021 and recognizes the third Saturday in June as Juneteenth Day.
“I think it’s important that we know our history, that we celebrate our history and we celebrate our people," Marcelle said. “I want to provide a safe space for people to come out with their families.”
The celebration began with the reading of a poem by Tami Ewing, a Baton Rouge resident, called “Before You Pull that Trigger,” which was inspired by the shooting death of a loved one, Steven Dixon II — “the son I never had,” Ewing called him.
“No one needs to die. Nobody wants to cry. Heart breaking me, asking, ‘why?’” Ewing recited to the crowd. “Before you pull that trigger, is shooting a person the only solution to your beef, leaving family and friends in disbelief with grief?”
Five of this year’s 48 homicides took place within about a mile radius of Gus Young Park, according to homicide records maintained by The Advocate.
The most recent of these homicides was the beating death of Hosea Jackson on June 1 at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive. Jackson was the father of Officer Montrell Jackson, who died in the 2016 ambush on Airline Highway.
Before that, another killing took place on May 22 at the intersection of Gus Young Avenue and North Acadian Thruway, where 25-year-old Courtney Brown Jr. was shot to death in his car about a half-mile from the park.
“We’ve got to speak to the young people,” Marcelle said. “I think it’s a small number of young people that’s causing havoc, and we’ve got to let them know we’re not going to tolerate it. We want to be safe in our communities.”
Shawanda Mack, 50, said she didn’t know much about Juneteenth before Saturday beyond that it celebrated her Black heritage — she came to the event to educate her two sons about the holiday, connect them with local organizations at the event and show them how the community can come together in spite of gun violence.
“Anything that can bring the community together and try to bring peace and harmony, I’m with that,” Mack said. “I want to show my kids that it’s OK to interact with other people without violence being involved.”
Mack was born and raised in the Gus Young area and now lives in South Baton Rouge. She explained that she hesitates letting her children play outside out of fear of violence, and said many of her children’s peers are already participating in drug-related crimes.
Mack said she herself had been impacted by gun violence seven years ago, when she witnessed the shooting death of her cousin during a robbery.
“Baton Rouge is not getting better — they’re getting younger and younger, thinking guns are the answer when they’re not,” Mack said. “Like they say, it starts at home, so I’m hoping and praying the parents here are taking in what this celebration is about and helping them mold their kids in a different direction.”
Her children, 11-year-old Kendaryus Mitchell and 10-year-old Jarrell Johnson, echoed their mother’s sentiment.
“Usually you’ll be hearing gun violence right now, but now everybody is out here together as one big family,” Jarrell said as he ate crawfish from a paper food tray.
Theresa Griffin, a 61-year-old program coordinator for BREC, sat on a bench in the back of the park with her friend of seven years to watch the Gospel singers, pleased with how the event turned out. She said it was the largest Juneteenth event she had seen there, and that the event would only get bigger as the day went on.
Her and her friend agreed the event was most important for young attendees, both to learn about their ancestral history and just to have a positive experience with their community to look back on.
“You come out here and socialize and meet new people,” Griffin said. “It’s all about fellowship and meeting people you’ve never met. Everyone is so friendly.”
Juneteenth celebrations will continue Monday, June 19, with the groundbreaking of the new Baton Rouge African American Museum location. The event will start at noon with a march from the previous location, 538 South Blvd., to the new building at 805 Saint Louis St., and will feature live music, refreshments and tours.