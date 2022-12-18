Talk of surging crime has permeated politics in Louisiana and beyond lately as some officials blamed efforts to reform the justice system for rising violence in efforts to pass laws and win elections.
Statistics tell a more complicated story — one of overall crime declining even as violent offenses rose, and of reforms showing promising results, not contributing to the problem, according to a new analysis by a Louisiana-based conservative think tank.
While violent crime rose in the state during the COVID-19 public health emergency, property crime statewide has fallen by 30% over the last 20 years, including a decrease since 2017, according to the analysis by the right-leaning Pelican Institute. Robberies in Louisiana dropped 25% between 2017 and 2020, the report found. Meanwhile, Louisiana’s violent crime spike in 2020 — part of a national trend — was lower than in other Southern states Georgia and Arkansas.
“The rhetoric suggests we've had a surge in crime across the board,” Daniel J. Erspamer, the Pelican Institute’s CEO, said in an interview. “Every crime is a tragedy. But policy decisions should be made in a broader context. ... This is an important debate and we’re for debate. We hope it’s grounded in facts and data, not anecdotes.”
No correlation between prison reforms, crime rates
The group’s report looked closely at Louisiana’s bipartisan criminal justice reforms and found that those efforts did not correlate to the increase in violent crime that has taken center stage in political debates and campaigns.
Consisting of 10 bills passed by the state Legislature in 2017 with strong bipartisan majorities, the reforms focused on easing penalties for people locked up on non-violent convictions. They reduced mandatory minimums, trimmed sentences and gave some inmates quicker access to parole. They formed a medical furlough program allowing the sickest inmates to temporarily get treatment off-site and be eligible for Medicaid, saving the state medical costs.
The Pelican Institute analysis found that the reforms helped refocus prison beds and other resources where the group says they’re most needed: on people convicted of violent crimes rather than nonviolent ones.
Louisiana’s prison population has dropped 24% since the reforms, from about 35,500 inmates in 2017 to about 27,000 this summer, according to a recent analysis by Pew Trusts, a nonpartisan research group that wrote recommendations for the new laws. Pew found that the number of people locked up in the state for violent offenses rose by almost 1,400 over the same period.
Average length of both sentences and time served by people convicted of violent crimes went up between 2000 and 2021, too, the Pelican Institute found. Violent crime also declined in Louisiana from 2000 to 2019 as the state’s prison population dropped, the report says.
“Statistically, these changes over time cannot be causally linked, meaning that changing incarceration rates over time does not directly affect crime rates,” the report says, “but it does suggest that reducing incarceration and reducing crime can be carried out independently.”
The justice system reforms described in the report have long drawn the ire of some Louisiana Republicans like Attorney General Jeff Landry and Sen. John Kennedy, who have blamed them for rising crime. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, has recently taken shots at such criticisms — touting the reforms in a series of town halls around the state as he seeks to boost his accomplishments in his final two years in office.
The governor said the Pelican Institute report shows how people across the political spectrum can come together on smart justice system overhauls.
“Don’t let lazy narratives fool you,” he said. “We have gotten smarter on crime, and tougher on violent crime. Conservative, liberal, and non-partisan experts all agree that our reforms have been successful, because the data proves it.”
Violent crime, too, decreases in some categories
The Pelican Institute analysis drew from 185 Louisiana law enforcement agencies who submitted complete crime data to the FBI between January 2014 and December 2020. The analysis did not include information from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System for 2021 because only 19 percent of eligible agencies in Louisiana submitted a full 12 months of data for that year, the authors wrote.
Other data sources suggest that at least some forms of violent crime have decreased since the pandemic-era spike. Records maintained by The Advocate show that killings in Baton Rouge dropped in 2022 compared to last year’s record-breaking number of slayings. The newspaper tracks yearly intentional and unjustified killings under the FBI's crime reporting rules.
Shooting deaths nationwide are down compared to last year, too, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks shootings across the country.
Landry, a Republican and so far the only member of his party to announce a run at Louisiana’s governorship in 2023, slammed the 2017 reforms in a radio appearance days before the midterms.
Asked in November if Landry would seek to roll back elements of the reforms as governor, his campaign strategist referred a reporter to previous public comments he has made about the policies.