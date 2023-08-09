A man was arrested on an arson count after he set a house on fire Tuesday while his roommate was inside taking a nap, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The roommate, who escaped the house in the 600 block of North Carrollton Avenue, told investigators that at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, he had kicked his roommate out for not paying his share of the rent.
The victim said he went to his bedroom to take a nap, but woke to the smell of smoke and found that his bedroom door had been set on fire, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said in a news release.
The victim told firefighters his roommate had packed his belongings and left, also taking with him money belong to the victim.
The roommate, Ernesto Isai Rebolorio-Asencio, 36, later returned to the scene to get more of his belongings and was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of aggravated arson and theft, the fire department said.