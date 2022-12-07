A Livingston Parish deputy cited with a traffic offense in an 85-mph crash that killed a woman pled no contest to the ticket Wednesday, the district attorney's office said.
A grand jury in Livingston Parish indicted Cory Winburn, the deputy, on a traffic offense in October. District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said the grand jury weighed charges ranging from careless operation to negligent homicide.
Winburn rear-ended a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Christinia Estave on La. 16 north of Denham Springs in July, State Police said. The grand jury did not find grounds to charge the deputy criminally, instead returning one count of careless operation of a motor vehicle.
Kurt Wall, assistant district attorney with the 21st Judicial District Court, said Winburn was arraigned Wednesday and pled no contest to the traffic ticket. A "no contest" plea does not admit guilt.
The judge imposed a 10-day parish prison sentence, which was suspended on the condition Winburn pay a fine of more than $300, Wall said. The assistant district attorney added this is a standard amount in careless operation cases.
Melissa Allyn, Christinia's mother, said that she unhappy with the plea deal and didn't expect the initial indictment in which Winburn was not criminally charged.
"There has to be consequences for our actions," she said. "I know many very honorable people felt it was wrong [and] did not understand at all how that was the official judgment."
She added that her daughter's death changed so many people's lives and turned them inside out. Allyn remembers Christinia as a kind and loving person, who was strong and selfless while she lived.