A Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy shot an armed man who pointed his weapon at authorities during a call for a domestic disturbance near Springfield, the sheriff's office said.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, deputies arrived at a residence along La. 22 in response to a domestic disturbance, said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
There, deputies met a man armed with a handgun in front of the residence.
"After numerous attempts to have the subject comply with deputies’ orders to disarm, the subject then pointed that gun towards deputies," Ard said. "One deputy then fired a single round striking the subject."
Deputies rendered aid until other first responders arrived to transport him to a hospital for treatment. The man was in critical but stable condition, Ard said.
The case remains under investigation and no other injuries were reported during the incident.
Ard said the deputy was placed on leave, per office policy. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the case with LPSO, he said.