A 45-year-old man wearing body armor fired shots at three locations Wednesday in Livingston Parish, injuring one person, before being pulled over and arrested on a highway, the sheriff's office said.
Douglas Maurras first fired shots at a neighbor at his French Settlement residence, striking that person once, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. The neighbor is in critical but stable condition, Ard said.
After the first attack, Maurras traveled down La. 42, where he fired a shot at a parked work van but didn't hit anyone, Ard said.
Maurras then continued to Springfield, following a potential victim to the person's home and firing one round at them, Ard said. Maurras' shot missed the person but struck the residence, the sheriff said.
After leaving that scene, Maurras was apprehended along La. 444 and taken into custody with a ski mask and body armor in his possession, the sheriff said — items witnesses told authorities Maurras was wearing at the time of the shootings.
"We believe Maurras to be the sole suspect and sole person responsible for all incidents," Ard said. "I just want to commend all involved in this case from dispatchers to deputies to detectives to our first responder partners to witnesses. Working together is what helped stop this threat to our community."
Maurras was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on counts including attempted first-degree murder and unlawful use or possession of body armor.
His bond was set at $800,000.