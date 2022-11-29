A parent of a Livingston Parish Public Schools student was arrested and accused of making multiple secret recordings on a high school campus, authorities said.
Amanda Carter, 39, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on 20 counts of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication — a felony.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office intervened after a school resource officer was contacted by Livingston Parish school leaders. They told the officer a recording device was discovered on a high school property, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Deputies found that multiple recording devices were found over this school year. The devices recorded conversations, some of which were shared, posted or edited without consent of those in the conversations from the school setting, Ard said. A press release from Livingston Parish Public Schools clarified some of those conversations were posted on social media.
"We have received multiple complaints as some of these recordings involve juveniles," Ard said. "I can also tell you that Carter has filed complaints with our office, too. Those allegations are against school officials claiming neglect & theft. Some of those claims have been unfounded. Some are still being investigated."
He added that the case is sensitive because it involves juveniles and so the office can only release limited information. The investigation remains ongoing.
"Livingston Parish Public Schools is committed to the safety and security of all students and employees and is committed to working with the proper authorities as needed through the course of this investigation," school officials wrote in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
Carter turned herself into our Livingston Parish Dentention Center Tuesday and bonded out. Her bond was set at $15,000.
Anyone who has information on the case or who has questions concerning the investigation can contact LPSO at 225-686-2241.